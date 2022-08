Iyycburg, aĀ no-fuss spot for smash burgers and milkshakes, is opening a new spot in Calgary next month.

Opening sometime in September, the popular concept will be located in the Hillhurst community.

Becoming one of the most popular YYC burger restaurants, this will be the third Calgary location.

Served on Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, the burger options are simple: single, double, or triple patty. Then, choose from any of the near 20 sides to make the burger however you want. Most are free, but there are also premium toppings like crispy bacon, a fried egg, or even a samosa.

There’s even a smashed samosa burger, a unique vegetarian option made with guacamole, tamarind sauce, lettuce, onion, and tomato.

In addition to burgers, the menu here also offers patronsĀ fries, classic milkshakes, and even bubble tea.

For sides, there is everything from poutine to onion rings to samosas, and you can wash all that down with an Oreo Milkshake or Lychee Bubble Tea with tapioca pearls.

“We want [to] thank you for your continued support, love, and for ranking us amongst the best burgers joints in Calgary,” the restaurant recently said in an Instagram post. “We are looking forward to providing you better dining, patio and take-out experience.”

Stay tuned for all announcements regarding the grand opening of this new place for high-quality fast food burgers.

Iyycburg

Address: Hillhurst on 19th St NW, Calgary

Instagram