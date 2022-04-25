Last month saw some incredible new Calgary restaurant openings, and it seems like May will be no different.

Next month, several exciting new Calgary restaurants and bars will open their doors.

Here are four Calgary restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in April.

Lily Asian Bistro, an entirely new, chef-driven, Asian-inspired tapas concept, opens very soon in early March. Fun cocktails, shareable plates, and a wide assortment of bao buns sound like an incredible night out, especially on 17th Avenue.

Address: 1438 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

The name here comes from the team’s mash-up process when making its amazing pizzas. Using the spent grain from the brewery, the kitchen can recycle it to make the pizza dough from scratch. Some unexpected delays have pushed the opening back a few times, but we can’t wait to see the doors open up in March.

Address: 1535 5th Street SW, Calgary

Aiming to be a gathering place in the neighbourhood for great food, friends, and good times, Central Taps will be another welcome addition to the District at Beltline. Chef Mike Pigot, one of Calgary’s most notable chefs behind spots like Pigot Burgers and Pat and Betty, will be curating the food menu here.

The bar program seems to be focused on it all, from wine to crushable cocktails like the Strawberry Spritz and Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita to carefully selected local craft beers.

Address: 211 – 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Casa Catrina, an exciting new Mexican restaurant and bar concept in Calgary, hopes to open its doors in early May. With handmade bread, authentic tacos, Mexican soups, traditional sandwiches, breakfast dishes, nachos, and so much more, this is a menu we can’t wait to order from.

Address: The District at North Deerfoot – 1510 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary

