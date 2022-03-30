Last month saw some incredible new Calgary restaurant openings, and it seems like April will be no different.

Looking ahead to next month, there are a number of exciting new Calgary restaurants and bars that will open their doors.

Here are six Calgary restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in April.

Looking to open by the second week in April, The Mash is a collab effort with Half Hitch Brewing. The team here actually uses this mash-up process when making their amazing pizzas as well. Using the spent grain from the brewery, the kitchen is able to recycle it to make their pizza dough from scratch.

Address: 1535 5th Street SW, Calgary

Kama is a new concept coming to Calgary, with fresh and vibrant dishes that celebrate the beauty and culture of the Mediterranean region. With a hopeful opening sometime in April, Kama will offer guests chill vibes with even chiller drinks. This is definitely one of the most anticipated Calgary restaurant openings.

Address: 211 11th Ave SW, Calgary

The Burnin Bird is coming to Calgary, and it’s bringing the spicy flavours of Nashville hot chicken to 17th Avenue. We don’t know much about the space yet, but it looks to be a dine-in or takeout spot specializing in all things hot chicken Nashville-style.

Address: 606 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Offering something new for non-conformists is the Nue Cocktail Bar coming to 17th Avenue, which we hope to see this month. The opening has already been pushed back several months. Intimate and elegant, this hip new spot is the perfect size for dates but also large enough to socialize and meet people.

Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Opening right on April 1 (not a fool’s joke, we promise), this place has a lot of hype around it. Mot To is a contemporary Vietnamese restaurant that features a menu of traditional dishes with modern twists.

Address: 1609 Centre Street NW, Calgary

After a year of searching for the best place to call home, Tailgunner Brewing Company has announced it will be opening at the beginning of April. If you’re passionate about the incredible craft beer scene here in Calgary, you’ll want to check this new spot out.

Address: 1602 -10th Avenue SW, Calgary

