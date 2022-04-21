Lily Asian Bistro, an entirely new, chef-driven, Asian-inspired tapas concept, is opening in just a couple of weeks in Calgary.

The entertaining space is another addition to Calgary’s already impressive 17th Avenue, serving up crafted cocktails, shareable plates, a bao bar, and even a karaoke room.

Opening up in early May, this new spot promises an epic culinary experience unlike anything else in Calgary.

Fun cocktails, shareable plates, and a wide assortment of bao buns sound like an incredible night out, especially on 17th Avenue.

The food is super affordable and small, so whatever your appetite is, come and order as much as you want and try a little of everything.

Oysters served with yuzu pearls and Japanese rice balls are entirely vegetarian, made with umeboshi and shoyu sauce.

Yakitori, a Japanese type of skewered chicken that is all the rage right now, is just $4 each. They’re made with expertly prepared chicken thighs and mustard sauce.

Many restaurants have been creating unique versions of devilled eggs, and Lily Asian Bistro has one you have to order for the table. It’s a ramen-style egg made with white miso.

We recommend ordering a few.

Stay tuned for a grand opening date for this exciting new spot.

And have your appetite and best karaoke song ready.

Lily Asian Bistro

Address: 1438 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram