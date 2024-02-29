Krispy Kreme plans to open its first location in Calgary next year

Donut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme has been teasing a return to Calgary for a while, but we now finally know where and when we can expect the big comeback.

The US donut chain has secured a location for its first YYC outpost at 9629 Macleod Trail, the site previously occupied by Ginger Beef.

Levi Hetrick, Krispy Kreme Canada’s chief growth officer and operating partner, told Dished that, while it is currently in the permitting stages, the brand is aiming for an opening of the Calgary location in the first half of 2025.

Krispy Kreme’s first Alberta location is slated to open in Edmonton’s Ever Square this year, and it will be a good indication of what to expect from Calgary.

The Calgary and Edmonton locations, as well as an outpost in Winnipeg, will be known as Krispy Kreme’s “theatre hubs,” where guests will be able to watch the brand’s signature glazed donuts being made.

“Guests will be able to grab a paper hat and take part in the magic watching donuts being made as they proof, drop into the fryer, travel down the conveyor through the waterfall of glaze, and enjoy them fresh off the line,” Hetrick explained.

Similarly to Edmonton, the YYC location will also have a drive-thru window and a menu of over 20 varieties of donuts, as well as fresh coffee, frozen drinks, and specialty beverages.

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only international chain making its way to the city either, as a few other exciting new developments are on the way.

Address: 9629 Macleod Trail, Calgary

