Burn Block Social Club opens its doors this week

A brand-new spot for drinks and pinball is set to open its doors in Calgary this week.

Burn Block Social Club, a new concept offering a wide range of beers, drinks and old-school pinball machines, is set to officially open its doors on March 1.

Touted as a brewery and lounge, Burn Block Social Club will be opening up in the Inglewood space previously occupied by Revival Brewcade, which closed its doors earlier this year.

The newly renovated space with fresh branding still holds a lot of what Calgarians loved about Revival, and luckily, the bar will still be a prime spot for pinball.

However, the new concept, which has been spearheaded by a new generation of brewery owners, will open with an expanded drink menu and a more refined food offering for guests to enjoy.

Doors will open at noon on March 1, with an opening party kicking off the new era of the much-loved space from 7 pm, complete with a DJ and an extra long happy hour that will be running until 9 pm.

Cheers to that!

Address: 1217B 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

