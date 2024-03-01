4 best Calgary food events to check out in March

It’s a brand new month, and that means more delicious foodie events are on the way to Calgary.

March is the perfect month for those looking to taste something new, with festivals aplenty and the return of the YYC Food and Drink Experience.

If you’re looking to get some dates on the calendar, here are some of the food events you won’t want to miss out on this month in Calgary.

Sip your way through some of the world’s most celebrated wine regions as part of this enormous wine festival with hundreds of tipples to test out. There will be a focus on Rioja, with wines from some of the area’s top wineries to try, and experts on hand to offer insight.

When: March 1 and 2, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: From $126.55 per person; buy tickets here

This unique pop-up serves up Czech-inspired dishes with an Albertan flair. The event will include everything from pickled camembert, roasted sausages with Alberta honey and horseradish cream, and beef goulash toasted hoagies.

When: March 14 and 15, 2024

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Over 85 of Calgary’s best restaurants will be taking part in this huge dining event with prix fixe menus on offer. There will also be collaboration dinners with visiting chefs, cocktail classes, and wine-pairing dinners.

When: March 15 to March 31, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants

Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course, prix fixe menus

Grape Escape

You’ll be able to test out sips from over 150 vendors, including wine, beer, and spirits, as part of this huge tasting event. With so many beverages around, you may even find some new favourites.

When: March 22 and 23, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here