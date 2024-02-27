FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Loaded Pierogi is opening its first Calgary location this week

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Feb 27 2024, 5:58 pm
Loaded Pierogi is opening its first Calgary location this week

Loaded Pierogi is gearing up to open its first Calgary location this week.

The Ontario-based restaurant is opening at 7516 Macleod Trail SE on March 2, where it will be serving up stacked bowls of pierogis with so many toppings.

The new outpost will be the first Loaded Pierogi in Calgary, having already opened locations in Edmonton and Red Deer.

The spot is known for its menu based on classic filled dumplings with a huge variety of unique toppings such as BBQ Philly Cheesesteak, Buffalo Chicken, Cauliflower Bang Bang, and mushroom and truffle, to name a few.

As well as pierogis, you can also choose bases such as mac and cheese, poutine, salad and wraps.

To celebrate the grand opening, Loaded Pierogi will be offering buy-one-get-one offers on all signature dishes, as well as free meals for kids and giveaways.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Loaded Pierogi (@loadedpierogi)

Loaded Pierogi

Address: 7516 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop