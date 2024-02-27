Loaded Pierogi is opening its first Calgary location this week

Loaded Pierogi is gearing up to open its first Calgary location this week.

The Ontario-based restaurant is opening at 7516 Macleod Trail SE on March 2, where it will be serving up stacked bowls of pierogis with so many toppings.

The new outpost will be the first Loaded Pierogi in Calgary, having already opened locations in Edmonton and Red Deer.

The spot is known for its menu based on classic filled dumplings with a huge variety of unique toppings such as BBQ Philly Cheesesteak, Buffalo Chicken, Cauliflower Bang Bang, and mushroom and truffle, to name a few.

As well as pierogis, you can also choose bases such as mac and cheese, poutine, salad and wraps.

To celebrate the grand opening, Loaded Pierogi will be offering buy-one-get-one offers on all signature dishes, as well as free meals for kids and giveaways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loaded Pierogi (@loadedpierogi)

Address: 7516 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Instagram