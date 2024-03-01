Firehouse Subs opens first Calgary location

Firehouse Subs, a huge US chain specializing in fully loaded handhelds, is bringing the heat to Calgary.

Firehouse Subs officially opens its doors in Calgary’s Cornerstone neighbourhood on March 2, and Dished got the opportunity to head down for a sneak peek of the space.

The US chain was started in Florida back in 1994 by two firefighter brothers and serves up piping-hot specialty subs from over 1,250 restaurants.

While the brand isn’t new to Canada, having launched in Ontario in 2015, this is one of the first to launch in Alberta.

What sets Firehouse Sub’s sandwich offerings apart is that its meats and cheese are carefully weighed and then put in a special steamer where the flavours can melt together before being stacked on top of a toasted bun with veggies.

We tested out a Firehouse Subs classic – also known as “the sub that started it all” – the Hook and Ladder, a combination of smoked turkey, honey ham and Monterey Jack with lettuce, tomato, onion and deli mustard.

Steaming the meat and cheese rather than toasting helps keep the sandwich super moist and packed with plenty of flavour, and that process made all the difference. If you’re new to the brand, the Hook and Ladder is the perfect place to start.

However, there are tons of specialty sandos to choose from including pepperoni pizza meatball and turkey bacon ranch, or you’re able to fully customize and build your own.

Handhelds aren’t the only thing on the menu, with sides such as chilli, chips, salads and cookies all up for grabs.

As well as satisfying tastebuds, Firehouse Subs is committed to raising funds to support local public safety organizations through its Public Safety Foundation.

Calgary isn’t the only new Firehouse Subs location popping up, as the brand has plans for rapid expansion across Western Canada in early 2024, including spots in Okotoks and Airdrie in Alberta, as well as in BC, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Hopefully, the new location is just the beginning for Firehouse Subs in Calgary.

Address: #910 1155 Cornerstone Boulevard NE, Calgary

