McDonald's has closed one of its Calgary locations for renovations

One of downtown Calgary’s McDonald’s locations is temporarily closing to make some major renovations.

The McDonald’s location on the corner of 7th Avenue and 8th Street SW is set to be closed until April while the restaurant’s interior receives an upgrade.

In a statement, Usman Jutt, the franchisee of the McDonald’s location, told Dished the restaurant is “looking for ways to better serve and satisfy” guests by focusing on areas where they can meet their needs.

One area that’s set to receive an upgrade is the interior decoration and seating. Not only will the renovation give the spot a new look and feel, but it will also bring some operational changes.

Another major change coming to the location is the addition of a “new dedicated courier room” to help support delivery partners, Jutt added.

Stay tuned for updates on the exciting renovations!

McDonald’s

Address: 709 – 8th Street SW, Calgary

