Egg Club to open its first Calgary location next month

There are some incredible restaurant openings on the horizon in Calgary, and one of the latest is a breakfast spot that serves up the fluffiest egg sandwiches around.

Egg Club, a popular Toronto spot, is gearing up to open its first Calgary location, and it’s coming sooner than you’d think.

The first Calgary location is slated to open in early March, so Calgarians won’t have to wait long to get their hands on some tasty breakfast sandwiches.

Known for its enormous and incredibly fluffy egg sandwiches served on slices of its signature Japanese milk bread, Egg Club aims to bring a delicious breakfast experience at an affordable price.

Egg Club offers a variety of sandwich fillings, including bacon and cheese, cream cheese corn and chipotle lobster, to name a few.

As well as sandwiches, diners will able to get their hands on breakfast bowls, hashbrowns and coffee.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for an official opening date!

