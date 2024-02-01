FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to in February

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Feb 1 2024
Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to in February

February is shaping up to be an exciting month, with restaurant openings aplenty in YYC.

Calgary’s already buzzing food scene will be gaining some exciting new restaurant additions over the month.

If you like to stay in the know of the latest hot spots, here are some of the Calgary restaurants opening this month.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Late-night snackers, rejoice! Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a 24-hour fully automated dumpling shop, is set to open in Inglewood in February.

The spot serves up classic dumpling flavours like chicken teriyaki and pork and cabbage, as well as specialty dumplings like bacon cheeseburger, chicken parmesan, and mac and cheese.

Address: 1113 – 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Burn Block Social Club

Taking over the Inglewood space previously home to Revival Brewcade, a new concept, Burn Block Social Club, is set to open in the coming weeks.

It will offer an expanded drink menu and a more refined food offering, and luckily, there will still be pinball.

Address: 1217B 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Paradise Beverage Company

Paradise Beverage Company, a brand-new concept from the team behind the now-shuttered Elite Brewing and Cidery, is set to open its doors in February. The space is currently undergoing renovations.

Address: 1319 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Mama Rice Roll

Calgary’s newest spot for steamed rice rolls is slated to open at the end of February. The spot is coming to Dragon City Mall in YYC’s Chinatown.

Address: Dragon City Mall – 328 Centre Street S, Calgary

Instagram

Morning Brunch Co.

Affordable brunch spot Morning Brunch Co. is opening a new location in Airdrie and is targeting an opening at the end of the month. With stunning decor and tons of breakfast dishes priced at just $15.50 or less, it’s going to be a hit.

Address: 118 – 2967 Main Street SW, Airdrie

Instagram

