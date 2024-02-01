Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to in February

February is shaping up to be an exciting month, with restaurant openings aplenty in YYC.

Calgary’s already buzzing food scene will be gaining some exciting new restaurant additions over the month.

If you like to stay in the know of the latest hot spots, here are some of the Calgary restaurants opening this month.

Late-night snackers, rejoice! Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a 24-hour fully automated dumpling shop, is set to open in Inglewood in February.

The spot serves up classic dumpling flavours like chicken teriyaki and pork and cabbage, as well as specialty dumplings like bacon cheeseburger, chicken parmesan, and mac and cheese.

Address: 1113 – 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Taking over the Inglewood space previously home to Revival Brewcade, a new concept, Burn Block Social Club, is set to open in the coming weeks.

It will offer an expanded drink menu and a more refined food offering, and luckily, there will still be pinball.

Address: 1217B 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Paradise Beverage Company, a brand-new concept from the team behind the now-shuttered Elite Brewing and Cidery, is set to open its doors in February. The space is currently undergoing renovations.

Address: 1319 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Calgary’s newest spot for steamed rice rolls is slated to open at the end of February. The spot is coming to Dragon City Mall in YYC’s Chinatown.

Address: Dragon City Mall – 328 Centre Street S, Calgary

Affordable brunch spot Morning Brunch Co. is opening a new location in Airdrie and is targeting an opening at the end of the month. With stunning decor and tons of breakfast dishes priced at just $15.50 or less, it’s going to be a hit.

Address: 118 – 2967 Main Street SW, Airdrie

Instagram