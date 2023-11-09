FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Morning Brunch Co: Super affordable brunch spot set to open in Airdrie

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
Nov 9 2023, 11:56 pm
Brunch lovers, rejoice! A new brunch spot is opening up just outside of Calgary, and there isn’t long to wait.

Morning Brunch Co., a beautiful and sunny brunch spot in Calgary, is set to open its second location.

The 2,000 sq ft space in Airdrie is currently under construction by local firm Build It Calgary, and it’s set to be completed early next year.

Morning Brunch Co. is a collab between famed breakfast spot The Bro’Kin Yolk and World Bier Haus.

If the Calgary location is anything to go by, it’s going to be stunning with a ton of bright colours and Instagrammable decor.

If you’re not sure what to expect, Morning Brunch Co. offers all your favourite brunch dishes, such as eggs Benedict, breakfast bowls, and sandwiches.

You can even pick up some adorable mini pancakes, which make a delicious starter or side.

It’s also super affordable, with the most expensive menu item at just $15.50.

So, if you’re in Airdrie, delicious and affordable brunches are just around the corner.

Morning Brunch Co.

Address: 118 – 2967 Main Street SW, Airdrie

Instagram

