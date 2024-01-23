FoodRestaurant Openings

Mama Rice Roll opening in Calgary this spring

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
Jan 23 2024, 9:37 pm
Mama Rice Roll opening in Calgary this spring
Calgary is set to get a brand-new spot for steamed rice rolls this year.

Mama Rice Roll is poised to open at Dragon City Mall in Calgary’s Chinatown this spring.

The store will specialize in house-made steamed rice rolls, a Cantonese dish also known as cheung fun that’s popular at a lot of dim sum spots.

The new spot is set to open this spring, so Calgarians won’t have long to wait before they can get their hands on these delicious rice rolls.

While the restaurant has yet to reveal its menu, we’re excited to see the variety of fillings on offer.

Mama Rice Roll is set to open this spring, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the official opening date.

Mama Rice Roll

Address: Dragon City Mall – 328 Centre Street S, Calgary

Instagram

