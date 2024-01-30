Closed and closing soon: Say goodbye to these five Calgary restaurants

The new year may have only just begun, but January saw a few sad restaurant closures in Calgary.

The industry can be a tricky business at the best of times, and, as a result, Calgary’s food scene saw some casualties.

Here are the latest updates you need to know on which Calgary spots have closed, or are set to close, in the coming days.

Closed

This military-themed brewery was open for six years and was known for its large menu of both craft beers and ciders that were brewed on-site.

However, Elite Brewing and Cidery announced on social media that it would be winding down operations to make way for a new concept: Paradise Beverage Company.

V Burger, a 100% plant-based burger joint, revealed it will be closing down its restaurant on 17th Avenue.

It was a challenging year for the restaurant, with construction impacting foot traffic to the store. V Burger is still available through delivery services.

The neighbourhood pub Toad ‘n’ Turtle shuttered in early January after almost a decade. The restaurant still has an outpost in Red Deer.

Revival Brewcade, one of the city’s most popular spots for beer and pinball, announced it was closing down in January after five years in business. The Inglewood space will soon be home to new concept Burn Block Social Club.

Closing soon

Hawaiian fusion spot Island Plate will be closing down on January 30. The spot is known for its vast menu of island-inspired dishes, including coconut shrimp, mochiko chicken, and kalua pork.