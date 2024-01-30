FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchSpecials & Deals

Jan 30 2024, 6:33 pm
Sunset Grill is offering $1 pancakes next month

Pancake Day just got a whole lot sweeter!

Canadian breakfast spot Sunset Grill is offering $1 pancakes next month at locations across Alberta, and the bonus is that it’s for a good cause.

The event on February 13 marks the 14th year of Sunset Grill’s annual Pancake Tuesday fundraiser, which raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

For one day only, customers will be able to get one of the restaurant’s signature buttermilk pancakes for a loonie. There’s no limit to the amount of pancakes you can purchase, so stack ’em up!

Pancakes can be ordered when dining in, and they’re also available for take-out.

The event is about more than cheap pancakes too, as 100% of the proceeds from each Sunset Grill pancake sold will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society to help fund research and programs for people affected by cancer.

So far, the initiative has raised $191,000 for the cause.

Celebrate Pancake Day and donate money to a good cause while you’re at it!

Charlie Hart
