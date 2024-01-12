Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to open its first Calgary location next month

Calgarians will soon be able to get a taste of NYC without having to leave the city.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a fully automated dumpling spot, has been hinting at the opening of its first Calgary store for some time, but we finally have a date.

The first location in Calgary is set to open its doors in Inglewood on February 3, so there are just a few short weeks until we’re able to get their hands on delicious dumplings in a variety of flavours.

The concept, which was founded by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, offers dozens of unique dumpling flavours from mac & cheese, Reuben and lamb gyro, and even dessert dumplings.

What makes Brooklyn Dumpling Shop unique is that it’s completely zero-contact. All you need to do is place your order online or at an in-store kiosk, scan your barcode and grab your order from an automat in-store. Locations are also open 24 hours a day, so you can grab a snack whenever the mood strikes.

Inglewood isn’t the only neighbourhood that’ll be getting its hands on these dumplings either, as signage is already up on 17th Avenue, though the date for opening has not yet been revealed.

We can’t wait to check it out!

Address: 6, 1113 – 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

