6 highly anticipated Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to in 2024

The new year is almost upon us and while 2023 was a big year for restaurant openings in Calgary, it looks as though even more deliciousness is on the way for 2024.

Our stomachs are rumbling just thinking about all the tasty bites that are heading to Cowtown over the next 12 months

Get ready to drool, because these are six of the most highly anticipated restaurants coming to YYC next year.

Crumbl Cookies, the viral dessert shop known for having the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie,” is set to open its first Calgary location. The US chain has been rapidly expanding across Canada over the last year.

Crumbl’s first Calgary outpost is set to open in early 2024, so watch this space for the official opening date.

Address: 163 Quarry Park Boulevard #218, Calgary

Late-night snackers, rejoice! Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a 24-hour fully automated dumpling shop, is set to open not one but two locations in the city in 2024.

The first location is set to open in Inglewood, with a second coming to 17th Avenue. With classic flavours like chicken teriyaki and pork and cabbage to specialty dumplings like bacon cheeseburger, chicken parmesan, and mac and cheese, the dumplings are sure to be a hit.

Address: 1113 – 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Calgary is getting its first “dog first” bar in 2024 that’s been designed with furry friends in mind. Hooch & Co. will include over 3,000 square feet of indoor play space and another 6,000 square feet outdoors so dogs can roam freely.

For human companions, the bar will serve up craft beer and cocktails, and a rotating selection of food trucks will be on hand for bites.

Address: 1409 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

US chain Firehouse Subs has announced it is set to expand into Western Canada in 2024, including its first Calgary outpost.

Famous for its handhelds, such as the Sweet & Spicy Meatball and the Club on a Sub, Firehouse Subs is going to be an exciting addition to Calgary’s food scene,

Address: #910 1155 Cornerstone Boulevard NE, Calgary, AB

A brand-new restaurant is making its way to Calgary’s bustling Stephen Avenue in the form of The Office. The restaurant will be offering up “Cali Cabo” cuisine with cocktails and plenty of tequila.

There’s no sign of an opening date for the new spot yet, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the space.

Address: Stephen Avenue

Calgary is set to get an enormous new distillery in 2024. The new distillery by the partners behind True Wild Distillery will be taking over a 1.21-acre space that used to be one of the city’s earlier electrical substations.

As well as the distillery, it will be home to a tasting room, a restaurant, a patio, and a private event space. The spot is expected to open in June 2024.

Address: Calgary’s Highfield district

