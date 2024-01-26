A world-famous immersive experience is coming to Calgary next month, and it proves that the best things come in small packages.

Le Petit Chef will be headed to The Dorian Hotel, where guests will be able to watch an extravagant four-course meal prepared right before their very eyes by a 6 cm tall chef. Well, kind of.

Le Petit Chef actually uses video projection and state-of-the-art 3D mapping technology to show the culinary maestro hard at work preparing a delicious meal at your table.

It’s not without its trials, as the world’s tiniest chef will have to grapple with sea monsters, groundhogs and a host of other challenges through the experience.

While you watch the performances, The Dorian’s culinary team will prepare real-life versions of the dishes, including a Caprese salad di burrata, seafood bisque, Alberta AAA beef striploin and a crème brûlée.

Vegetarian menus and kids menus are also available.

The experience originated in Germany and has since been showcased in 64 restaurants across 30 countries, but the experience is a first for Alberta.

Le Petit Chef will be heading to The Dorian on February 10, and tickets are available now. Seatings are limited to 40 diners, so you’ll want to be quick if you’re keen to experience the magic.

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here