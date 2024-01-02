Revival Brewcade: Brewery and arcade in Calgary closes down

We’re entering the new year with some sad news in the Calgary food scene. A much-loved brewery and arcade, Revival Brewcade, is closing down.

The Inglewood spot, which is known for its beer, classic bar eats, and a whole lot of pinball, announced the closure of its business in an Instagram post on New Year’s Day after five years in business.

“We need to announce the closing of our beloved Revival Brewcade. We want to thank you all for your support over the past 5 years,” the post said.

“We have made some friends, learned some lessons, struggled through a global pandemic and drank lots of delicious beer. We appreciate all of you, even the ones who left bad reviews and thank you for spending your time with us.”

However, it isn’t all bad news for Revival fans, as the post also signalled the opening of a new concept in the Inglewood space in the form of Burn Block Social Club.

The concept will be spearheaded by a new generation of brewery owners, with an expanded drink menu and a more refined food offering, and luckily, there’ll still be pinball.

Burn Block Social Club is expected to open later this month, so watch this space!

Address: 1217B 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

