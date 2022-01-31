Taking place at the same time as the Beijing Winter Olympics will be the Beer Olympics at Free House, a local beer and food hall in Kensington.

Like the Winter Olympics, this event will run from February 4 to February 20. These Beer Olympics will definitely be an event to remember for the beer lovers here in Calgary.

“The Winter Olympics are a big draw in Calgary as we are a winter city and we are excited to bring the community together and let people be together and talk about something as common as what your favourite beer might be,” said Megan Sereda, marketing manager for Creative Restaurants and Free House, in a press release.

“We invite friends and family to join in on the fun and celebrate the Olympic spirit.”

Participants of this event can expect to enjoy a variety of beer samples from previous winners of the Canadian Brewery Awards, as well as order their favourite beers found on tap.

Taking on the role of an Olympic judge, visitors to Free House will try the beers and choose which one they think should take home gold, silver, and bronze medals.

All of the votes will be tallied, and the podium results for the Beer Olympics will be announced at the closing ceremonies on February 20. Winners of the Beer Olympics will have bragging rights in addition to the medals, as well as earn a spot on the Free House tap line.

Summer and Winter Olympic-themed flights will also be available, which will be ideal for Calgary’s unpredictable weather.

There will be 24 taps to try and vote on during these Beer Olympics, so vote for your favourite beers and also be entered to win your own gold medal title, along with a $200 Free House gift card and other swag.

Other fun prizes will also be given to the silver and bronze medallists.

The Olympics are made up of both team and individual events, and the Beer Olympics will be too. Anyone looking to enter can do so individually or as a drinking team, looking for as many entries as possible.

Wrap your country’s flag around your shoulders, visit Free House’s Beer Olympics, and put all of your training to the test.

Beer Olympics at Free House

Address: 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

When: February 4 to 20

