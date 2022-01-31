Get ready, Calgary cinephiles, because the Calgary International Film Festival will be hosting movie trivia at Brüch Bar starting this month.

There are currently four trivia nights scheduled, on the last Thursday of the next four months. The first night will be on February 24, followed by March 24, April 28, and May 26.

The Calgary International Film Festival is the largest film festival in Alberta and the sixth-largest in Canada.

Brüch Bar is one of Calgary’s newest breweries, brewing and serving organic and gluten-free kombucha beer, as well as inspired cocktails and shareable small plates.

A maximum of 15 teams of four will compete for prizes that are valued at over $450 in this movie-and-pop culture-themed trivia night.

“We hosted our 2021 Pub Quiz Night at Brüch Bar, as well as our Industry Week events, and it’s such a great venue!” said Artistic Director Brian Owens in a press release.

“They are the perfect partner for us to host these exciting monthly movie trivia nights and continue that great community energy as we plan our 2022 festival.”

The friendly competition is the best part of themed trivia nights, and being around people with the same interests as you, but there are also fantastic prizes for the teams with the most movie knowledge.

The first-place prize includes a 20-ticket bundle to the 2022 festival, plus a $50 gift certificate to Brüch Bar, all of which have a total value of $280.

Do you know the answer to questions like “What was the first feature-length animated movie ever released?”

Then get your movie-loving friends together, organize a team with a fun name, and grab tickets that are on sale now. It’s only $10 per team, and the answer is Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, by the way.

CIFF presents Movie Trivia Nights at Brüch Bar

Address: 200-208 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

When: Thursday, February 24 at 7 pm

Thursday, March 24 at 7 pm

Thursday, April 28 at 7 pm

Thursday, May 26 at 7 pm

Price: $10 per team

