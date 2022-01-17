The new year saw several restaurant openings in Calgary, but narrowing down which ones to go to first can be tricky.

Asking friends to go with you, deciding on where to go, picking the best time, making reservations, and many other factors go into choosing the right place.

It’s always easier to go to the favourite and familiar spot, but while trying a new place can be risky, it can also be very rewarding.

We’ve figured out the best new spots in Calgary to try out first to take most of the guesswork out of your next dining experience.

Pat and Betty

You’ve likely heard of Pat and Betty already, especially since reservations have been very difficult to get since it opened in mid-January.

The space here is beautiful, and so are the dishes that popular local Chef Mike Pigot has created. The menu is European and Canadian-inspired, with elevated comfort food dishes. Feast on holiday chicken with stuffing and drippings, and fine dining takes on sides, like the seared fois gras with macerated cherries.

Address: 1217 1 Street SW, Calgary

Maven

Maven is a new brunch spot with an elevated lunch menu, a cafe, and even a plant shop from the green thumbs at Plant It Modern.

Dishes like the Kaya French Toast made with coconut pandas jam already feel like classics. There’s plenty of comfort foods and international options. Embrace brunch classics, dinner for brunch, or simply come in and grab a unique potted plant.

Address: 1006 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

OEB University District

With three OEB’s in Calgary, it’s safe to say this was one of Calgary’s favourite spots for brunch. Now, with locations all over Canada, and soon to be the United States, OEB is an institution. A fourth OEB recently opened in the rapidly growing University District, and a new location for one of the most popular brunch menus in the city is always exciting.

Address: 4132 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Au Croque Monsieur

Travel might be limited right now, but the opening of this new French-inspired cafe makes it possible to feel like you’ve been transported to Paris.

Au Croque Monsieur in Inglewood makes all of the food in-house with quality ingredients. Indulge in classic yet creative French dishes like ham and cheese croissants, custard tarts, charcuterie boards, and more. The sandwiches, desserts, and coffee are all perfect here, so stop by for some quick on-the-go cafe food, or stay awhile and enjoy the care-free lifestyle the space offers.

Address: 1139 9 Avenue SE, Calgary

