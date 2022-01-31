The Attic Bar and Stage is bringing Calgary its very first fully vegan pizza menu this week.

This new menu launches on February 3 with Neapolitan stone-fired pizzas that are completely vegan, with both classic and creative toppings.

Whether you’re vegan or not, this Inglewood spot sounds like it’s about to become one of the best places to grab a pizza in Calgary.

In addition to these stone-fired pizzas, The Attic Bar and Stage will also offer creative twists on classic cocktails and live performances every week.

There are seven plant-based pizzas on this new menu, all baked in the wood-fired forno oven.

The Margarita pizza here is a classic made vegan, and the Meat Lover’s pizza is a delicious creation that uses plant-based Italian sausage, bacon, and pepperoni.

It’s the use of unique and tasty ingredients that has made this such a highly anticipated new pizza spot.

Candied bourbon walnuts on the Mushroom Truffle pizza, ginger kraut on the Luau Hawaiian-style pizza, and vegan ranch drizzle on the Buffalo Chicken pizza are just a few mouthwatering examples of what to expect from this new menu.

This cozy spot in the heart of Inglewood also has wonderfully crafted cocktails, local beer, snacks, appetizers, and all kinds of live performances.

The Attic Bar and Stage

Address: 1413 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram