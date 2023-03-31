There are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In April, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from coffee shops to popular dessert concepts. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

March sadly saw some restaurant closures, so it’s exciting to see some new spaces opening as well.

Here are four Calgary restaurant and bar openings to get excited about this month.

The new shop from the concept will open at 773 1st Avenue NE on Saturday, April 22.

Much like it does at its Manhattan Road SE location, Bono Coffee Roasters will be serving up customer-favourite brews to enjoy, including Bono’s signature house blend, which is the ideal blend for espresso.

Address: 773 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Located in the community of West Springs, this quick-service restaurant is set to open on Sunday, April 9.

Offering healthy food and drink alternatives, this cafe specializes in smoothies, freshly squeezed juice, breakfast items, paninis, power bowls, and more.

Address: West Springs, Calgary

The original location is located at 6208 Rundlehorn Drive NE. This new spot, opening soon (hopefully in April), will be at 1000 Centre Street N.

The menu here has steamed dumplings (pork and beef), steamed pork siomai, boiled pork dumplings, and wontons. They’re simple, handmade, delicious, and best enjoyed with the house-special dipping sauce or grandma’s special hot chili oil.

Address: 1000 Centre Street N, Calgary

This new concept will be popping up sometime soon in the Templeton community in the northeast. The menu here is still under wraps, but besides specializing in fried chicken, the team is “currently working on creating something fantastic.”

