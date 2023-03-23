Fresh Healthy Cafe, a very popular franchise with locations all over the US and Canada, is opening Calgary’s first-ever location next month.

Located in the community of West Springs, this quick-service restaurant is set to open on Sunday, April 9.

Offering healthy food and drink alternatives, this cafe specializes in smoothies, freshly squeezed juice, breakfast items, paninis, power bowls, and more.

There are a number of fantastic choices for healthy fast food in YYC, and this will definitely be one to add to the list.

The smoothies here are made with nutrient-rich superfoods like the Açai Mega Berry. There are power bowls, like the Pitaya Bowl made with pitaya fruit, as well as signature bowls, like the Beach Salad loaded with fresh blueberries, avocado, hemp hearts, and feta cheese.

There’s even a build-your-own squeeze option for fresh juices.

As if that wasn’t enough, there are also breakfast items, wraps, and paninis, like the veggie portobello.

With locations across the continent, as well as Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, this really is a global franchise and it’s exciting that YYC has one opening up next month.

Fresh Healthy Cafe

Address: West Springs, Calgary

Instagram