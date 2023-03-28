The popular Ethiopian coffee shop Bono Coffee Roasters is expanding as it gets set to open a new location in Calgary next month.

The new shop from the concept will open at 773 1st Avenue NE on Saturday, April 22.

Much like it does at its Manhattan Road SE location, Bono Coffee Roasters will be serving up customer-favourite brews to enjoy, including Bono’s signature house blend, which is the ideal blend for espresso.

This company is a family-owned business that opened on Manhattan Road in 2019. Bono founder Dawit Wubie started in 2012 with his sister at a coffee roasting business in Ethiopia.

It has now become a must-visit at the Calgary Farmer’s markets across the city.

The brand also uses hand-picked beans to get a wide range of distinct flavours.

If you want to try out all of the different styles or you have tried Bono’s coffee in-store and like what you’ve tried, it has a number of options available online, including a subscription service. That will get you three bags of coffee delivered right to your door every month.

And you’ll be able to try out what it offers at both Calgary locations when the new northeast shop opens next month.

Mark your calendar!

Bono Coffee Roasters — 1st Avenue

Address: 773 1st Avenue NE

