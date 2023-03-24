3 Calgary restaurant closures that were announced this week

The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Calgary restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.

There were quite a few sad closures over the winter, and right at the start of spring, in just one week, YYC has seen three restaurants close their doors.

Here are three notable Calgary restaurants that closed this past week.

Home of the bumblebee logo, this globally inspired restaurant and bar was a popular spot for eats and drinks. It’s sad news to see it leaving. The last day was on March 22.

The team recently shared the sudden news on social media.

“We can’t thank you enough for your support, appreciation and patronage,” stated the Briggs team in an Instagram post.

Address: 317 10th Avenue SW #100, Calgary

This brasserie restaurant was a spot for lunch, brunch, and dinner. It’s sad news to see it leaving the dining scene so quickly. The closure was abrupt, with just a few words on the team’s Instagram and website.

“We are closed for business, all the best YYC!” the Eleven26 Instagram bio now reads.

Address: 1126 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Serving Spanish and Filipino-inspired tapas and share plates, this was one of the most beautiful rooms in Calgary. It was always a very under-appreciated spot that really was one of the best restaurants in the city. It’s sad news to see it leaving.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

