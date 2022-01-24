The Burnin Bird is coming to Calgary and it’s bringing the spicy flavours of Nashville hot chicken to 17th Avenue.

Several exciting restaurants are opening soon in The Fifth building, and the Burnin Bird is one of the announced food spots opening soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burnin Bird (@burninbird)

We don’t know much about the space yet, but it looks to be a dine-in or takeout spot specializing in all things hot chicken Nashville-style.

The perfectly fried chicken here can be ordered as either a hot chicken sandwich or tenders by themselves with dipping sauce on the side.

Depending on how you deal with spice, there are varying levels of heat so that everyone can enjoy the food here. Order it up naked with no spice level added at all, or go all the way up to Hot AF, which we think is pretty self explanatory.

Order at your own risk.

Southern classic sides are on the menu here as well, including fries, macaroni salad, and potato salad.

An official opening date has not yet been announced, so stay tuned for details about this hot new spot.

Burnin Bird

Address: 606 17 Ave SW, Calgary

Instagram