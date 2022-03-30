Banff has some seriously incredible places to eat, and new authentic Italian restaurant Lupo has joined that list.

Opening at the end of March, this new spot might make authentic Italian handmade pasta, but it does so in a contemporary setting.

From the minds of award-winning chef Justin Leboe and the Banff Hospitality Collective, this new restaurant is on Wolf Street in Banff. It’s a perfect name because Wolf is Lupo in Italian.

The pasta lab is where the kitchen team creates the hand-made pasta, and the entire dining room, market, and open kitchen is where the bustle and vibrancy of a traditional Italian marketplace is showcased.

The food menu is a thing of beauty, in the same way that the one-of-a-kind dining room is.

The antipasti menu has the absolutely necessary house-made focaccia bread and high quality olive oil, but also modern creations like the mortadella and gnoccho fritto with mostarda butter.

This place is fantastic and seems fancy, but it also feels incredibly fun. Would you expect to see mozzarella sticks at a place like this?

There are ones that are elevated from the normal pub ones you’re used to and made with San Marzano sauce and reggiano cream.

Several of the vegetable dishes are the tastiest items on the menu, but the pasta, pizza, and large format family-style meat and seafood plates grilled over charcoal are where it’s at.

You’ll find risotto made with seasonal ingredients, classics done the right way, like the carbonara made with guanciale, egg yolk, and reggiano, and there are also dishes like the ravioli al piselli, filled pasta pockets with spring peas, butter, reggiano, and mint.

Pizzas, dry aged-duck breasts, and chicken parmigiana round out the menu beautifully with other options to try and possibly share, and that’s just to name a few.

There is also a wine list that has over 150 bottles of vino, a long list of craft beers, and a remarkable cocktail list that reflects many of the flavours of Italy, like the Aperol spritz, negroni, espresso martini, or the bicicletta.

Next time you’re in Banff, definitely make a reservation here.

Lupo

Address: 208 Wolf Street #201, Banff

Instagram