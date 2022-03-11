After a year of searching for the best place to call home, Tailgunner Brewing Company has announced it will be opening early next month.

This latest addition to Calgary’s craft beer scene will be opening in the heart of the Sunalta community at 1602 – 10 Avenue Southwest.

There is no April fool’s joke here, but the official grand opening will be on Friday, April 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tailgunner Brewing Co. (@tailgunnerbrewingco)

“Tailgunner Brewing Co. is for anyone who longs for a sense of community, belonging and tradition,” said Cael Tucker, co-founder of Tailgunner Brewing, in a media release.

“It’s a place where craft beer lovers can expect the highest quality beer that our generation has to offer because we believe in honouring the greatest generation.”

The inspiration for the breweries and the beers made here come from the heroic story of Lint Stephenson, the grandfather of brewery co-founder Mike MacLeod.

Lint Stevenson was a tail gunner in the Second World War. When his bomber plane was shot down, he was the only survivor and was imprisoned by Nazi forces.

For two and half years, he endured torture and starvation before returning to Canada at the end of the war. He started a family who now dedicates this brewery to his sacrifices and bravery.

Owners MacLeod and Tucker, along with Head Brewer Blake Enemark, have already made quite the impact on the craft beer scene, with award-winners already available at many bars and tap houses in Alberta and elsewhere.

Beers like the Lint Stephenson Czech Pilsner, Dame Dorthey Hazy Pale Ale, Ross Dixon Dry-Hopped Lager, and Bombshell Altbier are popular favourites.

If you’re passionate about the incredible craft beer scene here in Calgary, you’ll want to check this new spot out.

Tailgunner Brewing Company

Address: 1602 -10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram