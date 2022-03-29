The owners behind one of the best Vietnamese restaurants in Calgary are opening their latest concept, Mot To, this weekend.

From the team behind Pho Dau Bo, this contemporary Vietnamese restaurant features a menu of traditional dishes with modern twists.

Mot To officially opens its doors to the public this Friday, April 1. It’s not an April Fool’s Day joke, we promise.

The chefs know that there is much more to Vietnamese food than classics like pho and vermicelli bowls. This new concept is a chance to be playful and inventive with familiar and traditional dishes.

The food menu features a modern spin from the owners of Pho Dau Bo, and they have created some truly stunning dishes.

Spicy peanut soup, Vietnamese subs with pork belly, roasted bone marrow, and the popcorn bone-in quail with fried basil and spicy mayo are fresh takes on dishes we already love.

Enjoying all of these small plates and large bowls in the beautifully decorated space feels like a refreshingly flavourful and fun experience in YYC.

The pho grilled cheese, a sandwich topped with caramelized onions, basil, and short rib, is served with a shot of delicious pho broth. It’s a unique spin on the classic beef dip, and we can’t believe we haven’t seen it before.

In Vietnam, it’s common for food vendors to specialize in just one dish, so when you arrive, all you have to do is yell “Mot To,” which directly translates to “One Bowl.”

Chefs Sarah and Long hope to build a community where customers can discover a bowl they love and come in regularly to enjoy.

Pho Dau Bo, located at #110 4909 17th Avenue SE, Calgary, is known for many dishes, but possibly best for the Pho Sate Ga Hoac Bo Hoac Do Bien.

The base of this dish is a broth cooked for 16 hours that can be ordered with chicken, beef, or seafood. It can also be paired with the eatery’s regular beef broth or spicy sate broth.

That same care and skill have definitely been used for this new spot as well.

Definitely check out this hot new Vietnamese spot when it opens on April 1.

Mot To

Address: 1609 Centre Street NW, Calgary

Instagram