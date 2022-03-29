Dicky’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, has just agreed to open its very first Alberta location.

With over 550 restaurants in the United States and in several other countries across the world, this popular barbecue spot is a welcome addition to YEG.

Famous for serving all of the classics, like pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, with all the sides, fixings, sandwiches, and more, Dicky’s Barbecue Pit is barbecue heaven.

Details of exactly when and where this chain will be opening are still unclear, but it’s coming.

“We are thrilled for this Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dickey’s restaurant to open,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, in a press release.

What we do know about this new Canadian Dickey’s is that it will be a 2,000 sq ft single story location with two bathrooms, an outdoor patio, and enough seating indoors for roughly 40 people.

A quick glance at the extensive menu full of smoked meats, sauces, sides, sandwiches, drinks, and more, all available in flexible combos as well as daily deals.

Meats by the pound are great for sharing here, like brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, or marinated chicken breast, to name a few. All of these meats and more can also be ordered as a sandwich, with different sauces and toppers.

Ribs, wings, and combo plates are also available to enjoy it all. Sides and fixings are the best part of southern barbecue, and this chain has them all, like waffle fries, baked beans, cabbage slaw, fried okra, onion tanglers, and more.

Stay tuned for the exciting opening and location of this highly anticipated barbecue restaurant.

