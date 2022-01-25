Ever since it was announced that local Chef Kenny Kaechele would be opening his new restaurant Kama in the Beltline, we’ve all been excited to hear more about it.

Kama is a new concept coming to Calgary, with fresh and vibrant dishes that celebrate the beauty and culture of the Mediterranean region.

With a hopeful opening sometime in March, Kama will offer guests chill vibes with even chiller drinks.

To shed some light on the new spot, highly respected Chef Kenny spoke to Dished about what Calgarians can expect from his new restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kama (@kamayyc)

“Comprised of small plates and share-style dishes, the menu is a collection of some classics re-imagined, and many original dishes influenced by the regions surrounding the Mediterranean,” Chef Kenny told Dished.

“We will have a weekday happy hour, weekend brunch, and an entire department devoted to events and group dining. There are four categories to the menu: mezze and tapas, small plates, plant-forward, and grilled, braised, and roasted,” he added.

The cuisine here will be modern-rustic Mediterranean, with influences from all across the region.

“There will not be one definable cuisine at Kama; rather a mix of dishes inspired by the beauty and bounty of the Mediterranean region,” said Chef Kenny.

“I believe many of the great food traditions of the world started in this land, and as a chef I find myself craving the simple but timeless flavours of these old world cuisines.”

The tradition of the ingredients and flavours will surely be evident in every menu item, but with the exciting creativity that has made Chef Kenny a well-known chef across the country.

“I will re-invigorate forgotten classics, and introduce bold new flavours with a menu that invites and entices,” said Chef Kenny.

“A balance between the familiar and the exotic, buoyed by excellent technique and respect of ingredients,” he continued.

Kama is positioned to be a beacon of unusually good food, amazing ambience, and beautifully enriching atmosphere in a thoughtfully curated setting.

This thoughtfully curated setting is the result of working with Amanda Hamilton Interior Design on the design of Kama.

“There will be a gorgeous arched entry, a large glass wine display, retractable windows on two walls which allow for an indoor patio setting in warmer months, a centrally positioned, U-shaped bar where the art of mixology and the cocktail craft will be on display,” said Chef Kenny.

“There is a large opening looking into the kitchen, Italian marble surfaces on the bar, the kitchen pass and another seating area built around a column.”

“The décor features a lot of architectural metal work, burnished steel touches, tile, sheer drapery, floor rugs, a few plants, and some really damn cool lighting and furniture,” he added.

Kama is one of the most exciting upcoming restaurant openings in Calgary, so stay tuned for more details about an official opening date.

Originally slated to open last fall, mid-March is now the expected time of year to see the doors here open.

Kama

Address: 211 11th Ave SW, Calgary

Instagram