Closed and closing soon: Say goodbye to these five spots around Calgary

The restaurant industry can be fickle, to say the least, and several casualties have occurred in Calgary and the surrounding areas in the last few weeks.

While some spots have shuttered temporarily, others have sadly announced they are closing their doors for good.

Here are the latest updates on the restaurants that have closed or are closing soon around Calgary.

Closed

Take A Hike Market, a popular cafe and food market in Canmore, has closed its doors after two years.

The spot was a staple in the Canmore community for brunch and lunch, as well as its range of cheeses, charcuterie, and locally sourced groceries.

Address: 187 Kananaskis Way, Canmore

Pizza Face announced earlier this month that it would be closing at 515 17th Avenue SW after opening in early 2023.

Luckily for fans, Pizza Face isn’t saying goodbye for good. It is reopening down the street at 1103 17th Avenue SW. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the new outpost.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

Closing soon

UNA’s Banff outpost recently celebrated its three-year anniversary. Still, the occasion also marked the end of an era as it was announced the location would close at the end of October.

The Calgary-based chain, known for its California-influenced pies, will officially close its doors in Banff on October 31.

Address: 202 Caribou Street, Banff

Diner Deluxe, a Calgary brunch institution, will close its Edmonton Trail location in November after it decided not to renew its lease.

The location has been open for a whopping 25 years. While it will certainly be missed, Diner Deluxe hinted at a possible new location and added it was looking into alternative leasing options.

Address: 804 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

World Bier Haus sadly announced it would be ceasing operations at its Glenmore Landing outpost before the end of the year. The spot is known for its extensive beer menu, which includes both local and imported brews, and bar food.

1600 World Bier Haus will close on December 1, so fans still have a month to enjoy it.

Address: 1600 90th Avenue SW #100A, Calgary

