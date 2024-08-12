One of Calgary’s most popular brunch spots has revealed it will be closing one of its outposts after a quarter of a century.

It’s the end of an era, as Diner Deluxe has announced it will be closing its Bridgeland location after an impressive 25-year stint.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant said it would not be resigning its lease on 804 Edmonton Trail NE. However, the spot isn’t set to close until November, so there’s still plenty of time to say farewell over pancakes and mimosas.

While many Calgarians will be devastated to see Diner Deluxe close the establishment, it has hinted at a possible relocation for the outpost and added it is currently exploring different lease options.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our amazing community for your support and patronage over the years. We couldn’t have done it without you,” it added.

Diner Deluxe is a one-stop shop for breakfast fans, offering everything from breakfast poutine to Eggs Benedict, bowls, handhelds, and more.

Luckily, Calgarians won’t have to travel too far to enjoy Diner Deluxe post-November, as it also has outposts in Mahogany and Marda Loop. There’s also another spot in Kelowna

Address: 804 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

