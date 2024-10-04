One of Calgary’s top pizza joints is on the move.

Pizza Face, the popular pizza spot from the team behind D.O.P., will be leaving its home at 515 17th Avenue SW after opening in early 2023.

Its final day of service at the Stratford Towers spot will be October 12. To celebrate the end of an era, there’ll be free pinball and $20 dine-in pizzas from noon until midnight.

Luckily, Pizza Face will still be around the local area as the restaurant is moving to a location at 1103 17th Avenue SW, just behind Deville.

The spot is known for its huge selection of pies serving up familiar flavours like the Tony’s Classic Roni, Quatro Formaggio, and Hawaiian.

Another crowd-pleaser is the Mikes Pickle with garlic cream, mozzarella and crunchy pickles with fresh dill.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store at the new outpost.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

