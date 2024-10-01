Take A Hike Market, a popular cafe and food market in Canmore, has closed its doors after two years.

After opening its location at 187 Kananaskis Way in 2022, the spot quickly became a staple in the Canmore community for brunch and lunch, as well as its range of cheeses, charcuterie, and locally sourced groceries.

However, Take A Hike’s owner, Amanda, announced that the outpost would close on September 29.

“Take A Hike began as a labour of love between two people. Over time, life presented challenges. Earlier this year, my partner stepped away,” she said in an Instagram post.

“While this has been an immensely difficult decision, I know it’s time to close the business and focus on my healing. Words can’t fully capture my gratitude for my team, our community, and the beautiful journey this business has been. You all have made this experience so special,” she added.

The spot will certainly be missed by many in the Canmore community.

Address: 187 Kananaskis Way, Canmore

