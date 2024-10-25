One of Calgary’s most popular beer markets and restaurants is set to close before the end of the year.

World Bier Haus has confirmed that it will close its Glenmore Landing location later this year after 16 years in business.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of 1600 World Bier Haus on December 1st,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

“We’re sad to say goodbye to our friends and family that have made the past 16 years so special.”

Since opening, World Bier Haus has been a staple for the Calgary community. It serves an extensive beer menu of both local and imported brews, as well as cocktails, mocktails, wine, and more.

It also has a large menu of bar food, including soups and salads, pasta, pizza, handhelds and more.

Fans of the spot will be pleased to know that 722 World Bier Haus in West Springs will remain in the city.

Luckily, those who want to squeeze in one last visit to the Glenmore Landing outpost still have over a month to say their goodbyes before it closes in December.

Address: 1600 90th Avenue SW #100A, Calgary

