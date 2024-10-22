Calgary’s most slurp-worthy food festival is returning next month.

That’s right, the YYC Noodle Festival will be heading to the city once again for a huge 10-day celebration of noodles from November 7 to 17, 2024.

The festival, which is co-organized by Roots Collective Calgary and Hung’s Noodles, will see restaurants and eateries all over the city serving up creative noodle dishes for a good cause.

YYC Noodle Festival will partner with the Leftovers Foundation to raise $15,000 to reduce food waste and support those in need. For every bowl you buy, you’ll be making a difference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC NOODLE FESTIVAL (@yycnoodlefestival)

As well as chowing down on some delicious noodles, diners will be able to have their say on their favourites through a voting system.

Among the awards on offer for the restaurants are the Top Rated Noodle for the best noodle dish in town, the Power Fundraiser for the restaurant that raises the most money, and the Most Creative Noodle for the most unique dish.

Stay tuned for a full list of participating restaurants.

When: November 7 to 17, 2024

Where: Locations across Calgary

Instagram