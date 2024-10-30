FoodRestaurants & BarsCoffee & TeaFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Chaiiwala has just opened its third Calgary location

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Oct 30 2024, 4:04 pm
Chaiiwala has just opened its third Calgary location

A new spot for chai and Indian street food has just opened at Calgary’s Bow Valley College.

Chaiiwala, a popular UK chain that takes inspiration from the East, has just opened a new Express location at the college’s North Campus.

The spot is known for its wide variety of chai-based beverages, all-day Indian-style breakfast and street food offerings.

Chaiiwala serves 25 different hot and cold drinks and specialty chai blends, as well as butter chicken rolls, masala chips, rotis, and more.

Earlier this year, Chaiiwala opened two locations at Cityscape and the University of Calgary, making Bow Valley College its third Alberta outpost.

Chaiiwala is open at Bow Valley College from Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 4 pm.

Chaiiwala – Bow Valley College

Address: 332 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Hogan Short

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop