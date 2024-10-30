A new spot for chai and Indian street food has just opened at Calgary’s Bow Valley College.

Chaiiwala, a popular UK chain that takes inspiration from the East, has just opened a new Express location at the college’s North Campus.

The spot is known for its wide variety of chai-based beverages, all-day Indian-style breakfast and street food offerings.

Chaiiwala serves 25 different hot and cold drinks and specialty chai blends, as well as butter chicken rolls, masala chips, rotis, and more.

Earlier this year, Chaiiwala opened two locations at Cityscape and the University of Calgary, making Bow Valley College its third Alberta outpost.

Chaiiwala is open at Bow Valley College from Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 4 pm.

Address: 332 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

With files from Hogan Short