A popular pizza spot will be winding down service at one of its locations this month.

Calgary-based Una Pizza + Wine has revealed that it will be closing its Banff location in October after three years in business.

In an Instagram post, Una announced that the final service at the outpost at 202 Caribou Street would be on October 31.

“Since opening in October 2021, we’ve been honored to share pizza nights, mountain views, and endless good times with all of you,” the restaurant said.

Una is known for its California-influenced thin-crust pies, pasta, salads, and a large selection of hand-picked wines.

Luckily for fans, the eatery still has several Calgary locations and is set to also open its first outpost in Edmonton very soon.

Address: 202 Caribou Street, Banff

