May has been a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events and it isn’t over yet.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like extravagant brunches, pizza weeks, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in May.

The concept for the oyster bar is on small plates of delicious seafood, a broad selection of sparkling and white wine, and all in a room featuring a fun hip-hop playlist from all eras.

When: May 26, 2023

Where: Opera Room at Teatro — 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Where: Cucina at 515 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

Set inside the titular Beast’s castle, guests will also create their own Beauty and the Beast-inspired cocktails.

When: March 24 to December 31, 2023

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person, buy here

This new spot recently opened up in YYC. Calgary has so many great sandwich shops and this is a new must-try spot.

This shop serves up creative sandwiches which seem to change every day. It’s really all about how the owner is feeling that day. A few of the sandwiches the kitchen has served since opening include Green Eggs and Ham, Magic Mushroom, English Steak Tip, and even Arepas, a South American food made of ground maize dough stuffed with a filling.

Address: 1022 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: May 25 from 5:30 to 9 pm

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $107.10 per person, buy tickets here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in May from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Intro to Tasting

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to properly taste coffee and discover nuances and flavours.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in May.

When: Saturday, May 28 from 10 am to 11:30 am

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $78.75, buy tickets here

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person, buy here

Hosted by Marketspot at the District at Beltline, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events will be held on May 25.

When: May 25 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

