Summer is almost here and it really looks like June will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like fun trivia nights, extravagant brunches, coffee tours, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in June.

Beer Bingo

Hosted at Bottlescrew Bills, this is trivia on a PATIO with chances to win awesome prizes (and eat half-priced wings).

When: Wednesday, June 7 at 7 pm

Where: 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Roastery Tour

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this tour offers the chance to view the space and try some great coffee.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in June.

When: Thursday, June 8 from 10 to 11 am

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $52.45, buy tickets here

Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: June 8 from 5:30 to 9 pm

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $107.10 per person, buy tickets here

Dai Ga Jie pop-up

Billy Nguyen and Dez Lo of Top Chef Canada are bringing an exciting new congee pop-up to Calgary: Dai Ga Jie. There will be a coursed menu made up of dynamic Asian dishes.

When: June 8 to 10, 2023

Where: 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary, Calgary

Price: $105; buy tickets here

The concept for the oyster bar is focused on small plates of delicious seafood and a broad selection of sparkling and white wine, all in a room featuring a fun hip-hop playlist from all eras.

When: June 9, 2023

Where: Opera Room at Teatro — 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Where: Cucina at 515 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

This new spot just opened up in Cochrane, which sounds to us like a great idea for a road trip.

Located at the Cochrane Golf Club, this store and dining room serves fried chicken, baked goods, coffee, gelato, brunch, and more. There are so many great food spots within driving distance of Calgary and this seems like one of the most intriguing.

Address: 240 Riverview Drive, Cochrane

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in June from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Hosted by Marketspot at Central Commons Park, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events was held on Wednesday, May 31.

There will be more than 30 local vendors, live music, and unique entertainment at this family-friendly and free event.

When: The last Wednesday of each month, starting May 31, from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Central Commons Park in University District

