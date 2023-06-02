Best seafood restaurants in Calgary you need to check out

We may be landlocked, but these are the best seafood restaurants in Calgary that will make you believe you’re living next to the ocean.

Most spots have oysters, but these restaurants and bars specialize in all things seafood, from seafood towers to shrimp cocktails.

Calgary has some absolutely incredible sushi spots that obviously specialize in many types of seafood, but for the purposes of this list, we will focus on non-sushi seafood. The same thing goes for places that specialize in only fish and chips.

Here are some of the best seafood restaurants in Calgary.

From the owners of Open Range Steakhouse, this seafood joint brings together a fusion of cultures serving up flavourful dishes like red miso glazed Atlantic cod served with ginger rice and a Mexican-inspired seafood enchilada.

Address: 1112 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-277-3403

With locations scattered all over Canada, Calgary recently got its first Cajun-style seafood boil. You can pick from a variety of seafood (shrimp, mussels, lobster), sauces, heat levels, and sides, just put on your gloves and dig in!

Address: 1324 D Centre Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-3808

Whether you’re craving fish ‘n’ chips, shrimp and scallop pasta, or you just want to shuck it, Rodney’s has all the seafood you could possibly dream of.

Address: 355 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-460-0026

Serving up oysters from PEI and BC, you can enjoy oysters a la carte or try their oyster florentine dish. Other must-haves include their seafood gnocchi and lobster tail pasta.

Address: 208 17 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-0848

The Pelican Pier is a restaurant serving lightly battered fish, fresh-cut fries, homemade chowder, sauces, and desserts. Its fish choices include pollock, haddock, cod, halibut and salmon. There are so many other fish and seafood mains, starters, and more at this spot that feels like you’re dining on the boardwalk.

Address: 4404 14th Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-289-6100

Facebook | Instagram

From lobster roll bao buns to red curry chowder, this is an old-school and elegant seafood restaurant with a playful and exciting menu. We suggest the grand seafood platter that comes with three lobster tails, 12 oysters, 12 cocktail prawns, mussels, tuna tataki, and more!

Address: 107 10a Street NW, Calgary

