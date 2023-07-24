Stampede has come and gone, but July is still a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like coffee tours, movie nights, and all of the fun food markets. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in July.

Okotoks Food Tour

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: July 29, 2023

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price:

Located on the vibrant 4th Street, this tasty new burger joint has been in the works for several months.

Address: 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in July from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Hosted by Marketspot at Central Commons Park, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer, all offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market.

There will be more than 30 local vendors, live music, and unique entertainment at this family-friendly and free event.

When: The last Wednesday of each month from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Central Commons Park in University District

The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment.

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW

When: Saturdays in July and August

A staple of the summer schedule will be back this year as Calgary Folk Fest has announced its massive lineup (and the lineup of food trucks is always amazing).

The 44th annual Calgary Folk Music Festival will be back from July 27 to July 30 with its usual excellent mix of established acts and talented upstarts.

Where: Prince’s Island Park — 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW

When: July 27 to July 30

Tickets: Starting at $80