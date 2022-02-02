Calgary’s newest pub on the block, Tavern 52 Bar & Grill, has officially opened its doors.

Tavern 52 is a brand new neighbourhood gaming room and sports bar in the Forest Lawn community of Southwest Calgary.

This new spot is a family-owned bar serving up amazing food, friendly service, plenty of TVs to watch the game, and several VLT machines.

All of the sporting events and games are shown here on any or all of the 17 HDTVs that decorate the walls here. Every seat is the best seat in the house when you can catch every view of every play while enjoying cold beer and great bar food.

It’s not just the staggering 25 VLTs available that make this such a great gaming room, but there’s also Sports Select and single game betting, Keno and full lottery service.

The food at Tavern 52 is classic pub fare, with staple starters like dry ribs and calamari, and then of course burgers, sandwiches, salads, and other snacks done right.

“We are dedicated to buying local where possible and we make the majority of our products in house including hand-pressed burgers, pasta sauces, soups and gravies from scratch,” said Chef Ed Wair in a press release.

Wair has been a chef at some of Calgary’s top pubs for over a decade and is bringing his culinary expertise from Belize and his native Jamaica to make a truly unique bar menu.

There’s also an all-day breakfast available here, as well as Jamaican fried chicken, cottage pie, and a long list of dry and wet chicken wings.

This new sports bar seems like the perfect place for sports lovers, and just in time for the Super Bowl.

Tavern 52 Bar & Grill

Address: 1830- 52nd Street SW, Calgary

Instagram