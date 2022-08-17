Central Taps, an exciting new bar concept in the heart of Calgary’s Beltline community, just launched an epic special.

Just in time for football season, this sports bar with a massive outdoor patio launched an Almost Sunday’s Bottomless Mimosas deal. For just $40, enjoy bottomless mimosas all day and all night.

Aiming to be a gathering place in the neighbourhood for great food, friends, and good times, this spot has been a welcome addition to the District at Beltline.

What’s equally as exciting, is that one of Vancouver’s most popular breweries, 33 Acres, is right beside Central. The rest of the bar program is focused on it all, from wine to crushable cocktails like the Strawberry Spritz and Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita to carefully selected local craft beers.

The chef-designed pub-style food menu includes nacho trays, sliders, sushi rolls, teriyaki bowls, enchiladas, burgers, and more.

The space is impressive, with a wrap-around bar in the middle of the room, tons of TVs at every angle, an open kitchen, and a massive outdoor patio space.

Stop by this spot for some brunch, catch a game, and jump into bottomless mimosas.

Central Taps

Address: 211 – 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram