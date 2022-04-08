5 spots where you can try the spiciest hot wings in Calgary

There are tons of choices when it comes to finding hot wings in Calgary, but for some reason, there are many who want it as hot as it gets.

From fried chicken, to extra spicy chips, and hot wings, pushing the limits when it comes to spice level has never been more popular.

For bars and restaurants, it’s a delicate balance of making wings that are as hot as possible but still taste great.

Luckily, we’ve made a list of the hottest wing joints in town to check out, including some secret menus.

Here are the best spots where you can try the spiciest hot wings in Calgary.

Probably the spiciest and most well-known hot wings on this list, The Unicorn actually has four different levels of the hottest wings. The Suicide Wings here are hot enough but ask for the level four if you’re feeling brave.

Address: 223 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is also a spot that might have the crown for hottest wings in YYC. A bit of a secret, the Suicide Wings at St. James Corner are actually SO hot that you’ll need to sign a waiver before attempting.

Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary

Hudsons has a few selections of hot, with the hottest on the menu being the Alberta Crude flavour — a sticky, black sauce that actually tastes as good as much as it burns. There’s also a frequent competition here with an even spicier sauce that challenges you to eat six of these in under a minute and trust us — not many make it through.

Address: 1201 5th Street SW, Calgary

Address: 16061 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

This is a major wing spot for Calgary, featuring tons of flavours and plenty of hot options. There’s actually a suicide version of many of the flavours here, so you can have your favourite wings as spicy as possible, such as BBQ, Thai, or honey garlic to name a few.

Address: 5308 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Try the Suicide sauces if you dare to go as hot as possible. Many of the flavours here can get pretty wild, like the raspberry chipotle, but it’s options like sweet and sour suicide that have people running away from — and towards — the hot wings here.

Address: 2808 Ogden Road SE, Calgary