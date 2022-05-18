Best new restaurants in Calgary you have to check out soon

It’s officially patio season in Calgary, and fantastic new restaurants, bars, and fast food joints are opening up.

It’s always easy to go to the favourite and familiar spot, but trying a new place can also be rewarding.

We found the best new spots in Calgary to try out when you’re on the hunt for your next dining experience.

This Inglewood spot is a heck of a time; servings, craft beer, fantastic wine, and delicious Hong Kong-adjacent cuisine killer cocktail. Chef and co-owner Chris Wong place fun, modern, and Western twists on traditional dishes.

The menu at Gwailo is perfectly paired with cold beers and great cocktails. It’s made up of sharable starters, bowls, larger plates, desserts, and even shoa kao sticks; traditional charcoal-grilled sticks served with a side of house tare.

Address: 1214 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

One of the most popular breweries in Vancouver, 33 Acres Brewing Company, just opened in Calgary. 33C (C for Calgary) will bring an entirely new boutique brewing concept to YYC, right in the heart of the Beltline community and next to the newly opened Central Taps.

There is seating for 60 people inside the taproom and room for 40 people on the stunning patio space with a fireplace.

Address: 215 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Lily Asian Bistro, an entirely new, chef-driven Asian-inspired tapas concept, is open in Calgary. The entertaining space is another addition to Calgary’s already impressive 17th Avenue, serving up crafted cocktails, shareable plates, a bao bar, and even a karaoke room.

Address: 1438 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Aiming to be a gathering place in the neighbourhood for great food, friends, and good times, this spot is another welcome addition to the District at Beltline.

What’s equally as exciting is that one of Vancouver’s most popular breweries, 33 Acres, is opening right beside Central.

One of Calgary’s most notable chefs behind spots like Pigot Burgers and Pat and Betty, Chef Mike Pigot, has curated an incredible menu of pub-style food that includes nacho trays, sliders, sushi rolls, teriyaki bowls, enchiladas, burgers, and more.

Address: 211 – 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

O-My Kimbap is a new Korean concept specializing in rice rolls and shaved ice treats. This new spot serves up kimbap, similar to sushi, and bingsoo, a shaved ice dessert made with sweet toppings like chopped fruit, condensed milk, fruit syrup, and red beans.

Address: 919E Centre Street NW, Calgary

This chain is known for unbelievably soft and airy pancakes that are bouncy and light, with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

The name means “fluffy fluffy” in Japanese, and the pancakes here are some of the fluffiest you’ll ever try. It’s one of the best new restaurants in Calgary, especially if you have a sweet tooth.

Address: 1111 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Identifying itself as a “premium dive bar,” The Banquet Bar is an exciting new addition to the University District, which has become one of the most vibrant communities in Calgary.

The space inside is spectacular, with tons of wooden tables and colourful booths, neon signs and other artwork covering the walls, TVs seen from every angle, games like billiards, ping pong, a mini-bowling alley, and a life-size Price is Right wheel.

Address: University District – #220, 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary

This new taproom aims to be a safe space for everyone with beautiful coastal vibes, a local connection, and a great selection of craft beers.

It may not be one of the best new restaurants in Calgary, but it’s one of the best new taprooms.

Address: 4545 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

